    Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line static display

    Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line static display

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Alana Chargualaf 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bret Copple, 36th Wing command chief, speaks with Cynthia Copple, his spouse, and John Brown, Andersen Civilian Advisory Council member, during an Exercise Cope North aircraft static display at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2021. Approximately 2,200 personnel and 97 aircraft were brought together for Cope North 21 with the mission to improve combat readiness and increase interoperability between the U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jietai. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alana Chargualaf)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 05:28
    Photo ID: 6519599
    VIRIN: 210213-N-KG760-1010
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line static display [Image 11 of 11], by Alana Chargualaf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    36th Wing
    civic leaders
    Cope North 21

