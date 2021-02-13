Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line static display

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander, speaks with Lisa Sloane, his spouse, Joey Crisostomo, Andersen Civilian Advisory Council member, and John Brown, ACAC member, during an Exercise Cope North aircraft static display at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2021. Approximately 2,200 personnel and 97 aircraft were brought together for Cope North 21 with the mission to improve combat readiness and increase interoperability between the U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jietai. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alana Chargualaf)

