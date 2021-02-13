Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line static display

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander, poses for a photo with Phillip Santos, Guam Chamber of Commerce Armed Forces Committee chairman, Joey Crisostomo, Andersen Civilian Advisory Council member, and James Adkins, ACAC vice chairman, during an Exercise Cope North aircraft static display at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alana Chargualaf)

