Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line static display

U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Schmidt, 36th Contingency Response Group commander, speaks with Roderick Boss, Andersen Civilian Advisory Council member, during an Exercise Cope North aircraft static display at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alana Chargualaf)

