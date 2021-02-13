Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line static display

U.S. Air Force Capt. Branden Yarrington, 96th Bomb Squadron, James Adkins, Andersen Civilian Advisory Council vice chairman, Lee Webber, ACAC member, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Morran Torque, 96th Bomb Squadron, gather for a photo during an Exercise Cope North aircraft static display at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alana Chargualaf)

