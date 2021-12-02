Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Bikash Thapa Adhikari, 49th Communications Squadron, poses for a photo, Feb. 12, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The USSF is currently working on transferring over 6,000 Airmen from the Air Force to the Space Force by mid-2021. In Sept. 2020, the Air Force transitioned more than 2,400 active-duty Airmen in space operations and space system operations to begin establishing, maintaining, and preserving U.S. freedom of operations in space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

    U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony

    Holloman AFB
    49th Wing
    U.S. Space Force

