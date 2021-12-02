U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Bikash Thapa Adhikari, 49th Communications Squadron, poses for a photo, Feb. 12, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The USSF is currently working on transferring over 6,000 Airmen from the Air Force to the Space Force by mid-2021. In Sept. 2020, the Air Force transitioned more than 2,400 active-duty Airmen in space operations and space system operations to begin establishing, maintaining, and preserving U.S. freedom of operations in space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 22:03 Photo ID: 6519471 VIRIN: 210212-F-HH678-1130 Resolution: 923x738 Size: 125.71 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Hometown: CENTREVILLE, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.