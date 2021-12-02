U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. --

Nine U.S. Air Force Airmen transitioned to the U.S. Space Force during a Space Force transfer ceremony, Feb. 12, here.

Airmen from various squadrons to include the 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 49th Communications Squadron and 7th Air Support Operations Squadron, took the Oath of Office and Oath of Enlistment to officially transfer over to the Space Force.

To symbolize this change, members exchanged the appropriate accoutrements for their uniforms.

“I am very excited to join the U.S. Space Force. Knowing that I am a part of one of the first groups to join an entirely new branch is amazing,” said Senior Airman Bronze Jackson, 49th AMS aircraft communications maintenance technician. “I continue to hear that as technology advances, the Space Force pushes cyber security as a priority. What inspired me to make the change was a chance to get into more of a cyber field.”

The ranks of the Airmen who participated in the ceremony transferring into the Space Force varies from airman 1st class to 1st lieutenant.

The USSF is currently working on transferring over 6,000 Airmen from the Air Force to the Space Force by mid-2021. In September 2020, the Air Force transitioned more than 2,400 active-duty Airmen in space operations and space system operations to begin establishing, maintaining, and preserving U.S. freedom of operations in space.

“Today is an auspicious day as we grow the ranks of our newest military branch and induct the future leaders of our U.S. Space Force,” said Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing Commander. “I am excited to see these new Guardians build a force that is bold, innovative and agile.”

