Holloman Air Force Base and Fort Bliss, Texas, Airmen take the Oath of Enlistment during U.S. Space Force transfer ceremony, Feb. 12, 2021, on Holloman AFB, New Mexico. A total of 18 Airmen were chosen to transfer over to the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 22:02
|Photo ID:
|6519467
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-HH678-1043
|Resolution:
|4362x2470
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony
