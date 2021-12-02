Holloman Air Force Base and Fort Bliss, Texas, Airmen take the Oath of Enlistment during U.S. Space Force transfer ceremony, Feb. 12, 2021, on Holloman AFB, New Mexico. A total of 18 Airmen were chosen to transfer over to the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US