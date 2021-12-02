Retired Maj. Joseph Malcolm, assists his son Airman 1st Class Jeremiah Malcolm, 49th Communications Squadron Directory Service technician, exchange U.S. Air Force to U.S. Space Force accoutrements, Feb. 12, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Air Force has transitioned more than 2,400 active-duty Airmen to space operations and space system operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 22:02
|Photo ID:
|6519468
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-HH678-1086
|Resolution:
|4882x3708
|Size:
|9.02 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony
