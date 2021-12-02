The 49th Wing leadership and newly transitioned U.S. Space Force Guardians pose for a photo, Feb. 12, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Airmen transitioning varied in rank: from Airman 1st Class to 1st Lieutenant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 22:02
|Photo ID:
|6519469
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-HH678-1113
|Resolution:
|5918x3493
|Size:
|10.2 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT