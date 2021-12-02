Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony [Image 5 of 10]

    U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    New U.S. Space Force Guardians sit during a U.S. Space Force transfer ceremony, Feb. 12, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. During the ceremony, transitioning Airmen took the Oath of Office and Oath of Enlistment to officially transfer over as Guardians to the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 22:03
    Photo ID: 6519470
    VIRIN: 210212-F-HH678-1095
    Resolution: 4961x3526
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jessica Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    49th Wing
    U.S. Space Force

