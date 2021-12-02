Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change Nametapes [Image 3 of 10]

    Change Nametapes

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Maj. Joseph Malcolm, assists his son Airman 1st Class Jeremiah Malcolm, 49th Communications Squadron Directory Service technician, exchange U.S. Air Force to U.S. Space Force accoutrements, Feb. 12, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Air Force has transitioned more than 2,400 active-duty Airmen to space operations and space system operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 22:02
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    U.S. Space Force Transfer Ceremony

    Holloman AFB
    49th Wing
    U.S. Space Force

