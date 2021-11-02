U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Marcellus Stepeny, a motor transportation operator with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, opens a customized gift during Operation Valentine on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 11, 2020. Operation Valentine serves as an avenue to keep service members and loved ones connected by delivering them personalized Valentine's Day gifts requested by their families. Stepeny is a native of Memphis, Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 01:50
|Photo ID:
|6518417
|VIRIN:
|210211-M-AF005-1071
|Resolution:
|4490x3332
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families
