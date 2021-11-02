U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Marcellus Stepeny, a motor transportation operator with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, opens a customized gift during Operation Valentine on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 11, 2020. Operation Valentine serves as an avenue to keep service members and loved ones connected by delivering them personalized Valentine's Day gifts requested by their families. Stepeny is a native of Memphis, Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 01:50 Photo ID: 6518417 VIRIN: 210211-M-AF005-1071 Resolution: 4490x3332 Size: 4.25 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.