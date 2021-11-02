Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families [Image 3 of 8]

    Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Alejandra Kwiatkowski, the United Service Organizations (USO) Camp Foster field programs manager, prepares gifts to deliver to service members during Operation Valentine on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 11, 2020. Operation Valentine serves as an avenue to keep service members and loved ones connected by delivering them personalized Valentine's Day gifts requested by their families. Kwiatkowski is a native of Moscow, Idaho. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 01:50
    Photo ID: 6518413
    VIRIN: 210211-M-AF005-1023
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families
    Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families
    Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families
    Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families
    Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families
    Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families
    Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families
    Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT