U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrews Frimpong, a hospital corpsman with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, receives a customized gift during Operation Valentine on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 11, 2020. Operation Valentine serves as an avenue to keep service members and loved ones connected by delivering them personalized Valentine's Day gifts requested by their families. Frimpong is a native of Accra, Ghana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 01:50 Photo ID: 6518415 VIRIN: 210211-M-AF005-1051 Resolution: 3098x3208 Size: 3.05 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.