U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hayden Huntington, a tropospheric scatter radio multi-channel equipment operator with 1st Marine Wing Communications Squadron 18, opens a customized gift during Operation Valentine on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 11, 2020.Operation Valentine serves as an avenue to keep service members and loved ones connected by delivering them personalized Valentine's Day gifts requested by their families. Huntington is native of Norwalk, Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 01:50 Photo ID: 6518414 VIRIN: 210211-M-AF005-1043 Resolution: 4725x3456 Size: 5.42 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.