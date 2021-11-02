Operation Valentine: USO keeps service members connected with their families

United Service Organizations (USO) Camp Foster hosts Operation Valentine on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 11, 2020. Operation Valentine serves as an avenue to keep service members and loved ones connected by delivering them personalized Valentine's Day gifts requested by their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

