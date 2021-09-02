SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Arattakhan Khammany, from Abbeville, La., directs the pilot of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, during flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 9, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)

