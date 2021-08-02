PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2021) – U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Garry Zhang, from Los Angeles, measures a motor shaft aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 8, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 05:47
|Photo ID:
|6516942
|VIRIN:
|210208-N-TL141-1054
|Resolution:
|4723x3149
|Size:
|661.52 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 15 of 15], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT