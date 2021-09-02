Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 15]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Robin Tomca, from Boston, left, and Airman Edmundo Saldivar Huertero, from Freeport, Ill., remove chocks and chains from an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, during flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 9, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 05:46
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US
    Hometown: FREEPORT, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    Deployment
    Naval Aviation

