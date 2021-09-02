SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Jacob Frazier, from Detroit, right, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Geremy Hammond, from Baton Rouge, La., move AIM-20 missiles on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 9, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)

