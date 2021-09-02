SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Jacob Frazier, from Detroit, right, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Geremy Hammond, from Baton Rouge, La., move AIM-20 missiles on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 9, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 05:46
|Photo ID:
|6516928
|VIRIN:
|210209-N-HI746-1008
|Resolution:
|4489x2988
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
