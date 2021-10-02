SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 10, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 05:47 Photo ID: 6516939 VIRIN: 210210-N-CU072-1053 Resolution: 3605x2028 Size: 1.26 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.