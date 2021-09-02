U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Chiddix, an armorer with the 317th Support Maintenance Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Brigade, 16th Sustainment Brigade, out of Baumholder, Germany, inspects a Sig Sauer M17 pistol during an annual weapons inspection at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Feb. 9, 2021. The 317th helps U.S. military efforts all over Europe and the Middle East perform maintenance and inspections on firearms. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 05:40 Photo ID: 6516935 VIRIN: 210209-Z-TN401-1008 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.25 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldier helps KFOR 28 conduct weapons inspections [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.