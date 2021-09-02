U.S. Army Soldier helps KFOR 28 conduct weapons inspections

U.S. Army Spc. Dyami Stanley, an armorer with the 317th Support Maintenance Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Brigade, 16th Sustainment Brigade, out of Baumholder, Germany, inspects an M68 Close Combat Optics during an annual weapons inspection at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Feb. 9, 2021. Weapon accessories such as CCOs require annual maintenance inspections. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

