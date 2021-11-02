U.S. Army Soldiers help KFOR 28 conduct weapons inspections

Photo By Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz | U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Chiddix and Pfc. Jennifer Vaughn-Glashoff, armorers with the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz | U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Chiddix and Pfc. Jennifer Vaughn-Glashoff, armorers with the 317th Support Maintenance Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Brigade, 16th Sustainment Brigade, out of Baumholder, Germany, inspect Sig Sauer M17 pistols during an annual weapons inspection at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Feb. 9, 2021. The 317th SMC travelled from Germany to help Soldiers deployed in support of Kosovo Force 28 complete their mandatory annual inspection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo—U.S. Army Soldiers with the 317th Support Maintenance Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Brigade, 16th Sustainment Brigade, travelled from Baumholder, Germany, to Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, to help Kosovo Force 28 conduct an annual inspection of its firearms and weapon attachments.



Regular inspections ensure that the NATO-led KFOR mission remains ready to maintain a safe and secure environment for all people in Kosovo.



“We do weapons services for small arms and artillery around Europe,” said Sgt. Joseph Chiddix, a Soldier with the 317th SMC. “We provide annuals, quarterlies and repairs on whatever they need.”



During the inspection, members of the 317th SMC disassembled and examined each Sig Sauer M17 pistol and M4 carbine rifle on Camp Bondsteel, checking for faults in the weapons and making sure they’re functional. They also examined the base’s supply of M68 Close Combat Optics, a red dot reflex sight attachment.



One by one, the team inspected each item thoroughly and efficiently. The armorers passed on their knowledge to make the inspection a cooperative process with KFOR Soldiers.



“They know their stuff,” said Sgt. Ivette Diaz, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Supply Support Activity section at Camp Bondsteel. “They’re teaching me the process. Watching them do their inspection and putting it together with the paperwork makes sense. We’re learning a lot together.”