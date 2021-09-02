Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Soldier helps KFOR 28 conduct weapons inspections [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Army Soldier helps KFOR 28 conduct weapons inspections

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sgt. Ivette Diaz, with Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, confirms inventory during an annual weapons inspection at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Feb. 9, 2021. Ensuring weapons are maintained helps the NATO-led peacekeeping force remain mission ready. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 05:40
    Photo ID: 6516932
    VIRIN: 210209-Z-TN401-1027
    Resolution: 4188x2888
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldier helps KFOR 28 conduct weapons inspections [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Soldiers help KFOR 28 conduct weapons inspections
    U.S. Army Soldier helps KFOR 28 conduct weapons inspections
    U.S. Army Soldiers help KFOR 28 conduct weapons inspections
    U.S. Army Soldier helps KFOR 28 conduct weapons inspections
    U.S. Army Soldier helps KFOR 28 conduct weapons inspections

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Soldiers help KFOR 28 conduct weapons inspections

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    KFOR
    Weapons Maintenance
    Regional Command-East
    317th Support Maintenance Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT