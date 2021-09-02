U.S. Army Soldiers help KFOR 28 conduct weapons inspections

U.S. Army Pfc. Jennifer Vaughn-Glashoff and Sgt. Joseph Chiddix, armorers with the 317th Support Maintenance Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Brigade, 16th Sustainment Brigade, out of Baumholder, Germany, confirm inventory during an annual weapons inspection at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Feb. 9, 2021. Camp Bondsteel performs weapons inspections annually to ensure all firearms and accessories are functional and will perform correctly. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

