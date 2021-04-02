Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 21 [Image 12 of 12]

    Cope North 21

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Eric Flores, a communications technician from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, conducts maintenance on a piece of equipment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021. The mission of exercise Cope North 21 is to focus on coordination of combined air tactics, techniques and procedures, which enhances security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

