Airman 1st Class Jalen McGriff, a dedicated assistance crew chief from the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, stands at the ready to marshal a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2021, for Cope North 21. Cope North is a trilateral exercise bringing American, Australian and Japanese forces together to test capabilities, enhance readiness skills and improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

