Aircrew ascend the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System stairs to start their pre-flight checks at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021. The mission of exercise Cope North 21 is to focus on coordination of combined air tactics, techniques and procedures, which enhances security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 01:40 Photo ID: 6516794 VIRIN: 210204-F-GO302-1005 Resolution: 7983x5322 Size: 2.46 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope North 21 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.