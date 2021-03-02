Airman 1st Class Jalen McGriff, a dedicated assistance crew chief from the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, stands at the ready to marshal a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2021, for Cope North 21. Cope North is a trilateral exercise bringing American, Australian and Japanese forces together to test capabilities, enhance readiness skills and improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 01:40
|Photo ID:
|6516791
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-GO302-1007
|Resolution:
|7463x4974
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
