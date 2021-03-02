Crew chiefs stand at the ready to marshal U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2021, in preparation of Cope North 21. The mission of the exercise is to focus on coordination of combined air tactics, techniques and procedures, which enhances security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

