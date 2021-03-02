Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cope North 21 [Image 4 of 12]

    Cope North 21

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron taxis down the flight line in participation of Cope North 21 from Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2021. Cope North is a trilateral exercise bringing American, Australian and Japanese forces together to test capabilities, enhance readiness skills and improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 01:40
    Photo ID: 6516788
    VIRIN: 210203-F-GO302-1004
    Resolution: 7552x5035
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North 21 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cope North 21
    Cope North 21
    Cope North 21
    Cope North 21
    Cope North 21
    Cope North 21
    Cope North 21
    Cope North 21
    Cope North 21
    Cope North 21
    Cope North 21
    Cope North 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    Cope North 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT