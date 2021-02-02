U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate Chief Petty Officer Darren Watson, left, from New York, and Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Nicholas Scavio, from Summerville, South Carolina, conducts maintenance during an anchor evolution aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 2, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 18:55 Photo ID: 6515158 VIRIN: 210202-N-MN548-0153 Resolution: 3630x2416 Size: 699.08 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anchor Evolution [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.