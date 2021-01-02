Conntractor cuts metal

Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Jessica Johnson, from Ivor, Virginia, cuts metal aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 18:55
|Photo ID:
|6515150
|VIRIN:
|210201-N-ET093-0015
|Resolution:
|6452x4306
|Size:
|822.23 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
