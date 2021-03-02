Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Newport News Contractors dismantle jet-blast deflector [Image 5 of 8]

    Newport News Contractors dismantle jet-blast deflector

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Matthew Taliaferro, left, from Hampton, Virginia, and Josh Moore, from Hampton, Virginia, dismantle jet-blast deflector connecting arms on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 3, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 18:55
    Photo ID: 6515154
    VIRIN: 210203-N-DN159-0005
    Resolution: 6064x4047
    Size: 826.28 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newport News Contractors dismantle jet-blast deflector [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Conntractor cuts metal
    Conntractor cuts metal
    Ladder maintenance
    ladder maintenance
    Newport News Contractors dismantle jet-blast deflector
    Sailor awarded warfighter or the week
    Anchor Evolution
    Anchor Evolution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Newport News
    CVN 74
    Flight deck
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT