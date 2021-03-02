Newport News Contractors dismantle jet-blast deflector

Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Matthew Taliaferro, left, from Hampton, Virginia, and Josh Moore, from Hampton, Virginia, dismantle jet-blast deflector connecting arms on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 3, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

