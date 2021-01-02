Conntractor cuts metal

Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Steven Reymon, from Newport News, Virginia, cuts metal aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick)

