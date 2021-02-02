U.S. Navy Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Jacob Wolfe, from Cincinnati, preforms ladder maintenance aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

