Sailor awarded warfighter or the week

U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, right, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) awards Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Jason Moder from Neenah, Wisconsin, as the Warfighter of the Week during a ceremony held in the ship’s in-port cabin in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 2, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick)

