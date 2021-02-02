Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailor awarded warfighter or the week [Image 6 of 8]

    Sailor awarded warfighter or the week

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Skyler Okerman 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, right, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) awards Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Jason Moder from Neenah, Wisconsin, as the Warfighter of the Week during a ceremony held in the ship’s in-port cabin in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 2, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 18:55
    Photo ID: 6515157
    VIRIN: 210202-N-ET093-0010
    Resolution: 4948x3534
    Size: 881.71 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor awarded warfighter or the week [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Skyler Okerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Conntractor cuts metal
    Conntractor cuts metal
    Ladder maintenance
    ladder maintenance
    Newport News Contractors dismantle jet-blast deflector
    Sailor awarded warfighter or the week
    Anchor Evolution
    Anchor Evolution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    Award
    USS John C. Stennis
    Warfighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT