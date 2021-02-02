Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike Eagles soar over AFCENT AOR [Image 17 of 17]

    Strike Eagles soar over AFCENT AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 2, 2021. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 07:38
    Photo ID: 6513716
    VIRIN: 210202-F-CC297-0229
    Resolution: 4525x3011
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Eagles soar over AFCENT AOR [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    F-15
    KC-10 Extender
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Strike Eagle

