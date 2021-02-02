Strike Eagles soar over AFCENT AOR

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 2, 2021. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 by SSgt Sean Carnes