U.S. Air Force pilot flies a KC-10 Extender in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 2, 2021. The KC-10 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout USCENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 07:37 Photo ID: 6513711 VIRIN: 210202-F-CC297-0175 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.97 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strike Eagles soar over AFCENT AOR [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.