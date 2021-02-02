Strike Eagles soar over AFCENT AOR

A U.S. Air Force, KC-10 flight engineer monitors fuel levels during flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2021. The KC-10 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout USCENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

