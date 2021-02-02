A U.S. Air Force, KC-10 flight engineer monitors fuel levels during flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2021. The KC-10 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach capability to support joint and coalition aircraft throughout USCENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 07:38
|Photo ID:
|6513712
|VIRIN:
|210202-F-CC297-0163
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.26 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Strike Eagles soar over AFCENT AOR [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS
