A U.S. Air Force in-flight refueling specialist refuels an F-15E Strike Eagle in the U.S. Central area of responsibility Feb. 2, 2021. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 07:37
|Photo ID:
|6513708
|VIRIN:
|210202-F-CC297-0105
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Extender keeps AFCENT ops going [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
