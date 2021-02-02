U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 2, 2021. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)
This work, Strike Eagles soar over AFCENT AOR [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
