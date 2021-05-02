VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony

Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, U.S. Space Forces Space Operations Command commander and Space Operations Command deputy commander, speaks during the USSF Transfer Ceremony Feb. 5, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. This ceremony marked yet another significant milestone in the development of the USSF, since its creation on Dec. 20, 2019, as this ceremony included personnel from the common career fields, which are needed in both USAF and USSF. The participants of today’s ceremony were in career fields that had the option to stay USAF or to transfer into the USSF, whereas previous ceremonies were in career fields that were required to transfer or separate from military service once their contract was complete. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

