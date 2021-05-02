Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany Murphy 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, U.S. Space Forces Space Operations Command commander and Space Operations Command deputy commander, speaks during the USSF Transfer Ceremony Feb. 5, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. This ceremony marked yet another significant milestone in the development of the USSF, since its creation on Dec. 20, 2019, as this ceremony included personnel from the common career fields, which are needed in both USAF and USSF. The participants of today’s ceremony were in career fields that had the option to stay USAF or to transfer into the USSF, whereas previous ceremonies were in career fields that were required to transfer or separate from military service once their contract was complete. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 18:45
    Photo ID: 6513178
    VIRIN: 210205-F-TM985-1066
    Resolution: 6562x4374
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony
    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony
    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony
    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony
    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony
    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony
    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    30th Space Wing
    Vandenberg Air Force Base
    Guardians
    USSF
    transfer ceremony
    United States Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT