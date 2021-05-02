Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany Murphy 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, U.S. Space Forces Space Operations Command commander and Space Operations Command deputy commander, administers the Oath of Office during the USSF Transfer Ceremony Feb. 5, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The induction ceremony followed the time-honored military tradition as the officers affirmed their commitment to the armed services taking the Oath of Office. The oath reminds members of the pledge that men and women service members made to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 18:45
    Photo ID: 6513177
    VIRIN: 210205-F-TM985-1057
    Resolution: 8125x5417
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony
    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony
    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony
    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony
    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony
    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony
    VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    30th Space Wing
    Vandenberg Air Force Base
    Guardians
    USSF
    transfer ceremony
    United States Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT