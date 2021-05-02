Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, U.S. Space Forces Space Operations Command commander and Space Operations Command deputy commander, administers the Oath of Office during the USSF Transfer Ceremony Feb. 5, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The induction ceremony followed the time-honored military tradition as the officers affirmed their commitment to the armed services taking the Oath of Office. The oath reminds members of the pledge that men and women service members made to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 18:45
|Photo ID:
|6513177
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-TM985-1057
|Resolution:
|8125x5417
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT