Members assigned to Vandenberg Air Force Base prepare to commission and enlist into the United States Space Force during the United States Space Force Transfer Ceremony Feb. 5, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Air Force personnel in space-related career fields have been transferring into the USSF to become Space Force Guardians since Sept. 1, 2020. This ceremony included personnel from the non-space related career fields, which are needed in both USAF and USSF. The participants of today’s ceremony were in career fields that had the option to remain USAF or to transfer into the USSF, whereas previous ceremonies were in career fields that were required to transfer or separate from military service once their contract was complete. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 18:45 Photo ID: 6513173 VIRIN: 210205-F-TM985-1011 Resolution: 7632x5088 Size: 4.36 MB Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.