VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony

Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander, speaks to future Guardians assigned to Vandenberg Air Force Base as they prepare to commission and enlist into the United States Space Force during the USSF Transfer Ceremony Feb. 5, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The induction ceremony followed the time-honored military tradition as the officers affirmed their commitment to the armed services taking the Oath of Office or the Oath of Enlistment. The oath reminds members of the pledge that men and women service members made to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

