Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, U.S. Space Forces Space Operations Command commander and Space Operations Command deputy commander, administers the Oath of Office during the USSF Transfer Ceremony Feb. 5, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The induction ceremony followed the time-honored military tradition as the officers affirmed their commitment to the armed services taking the Oath of Office. The oath reminds members of the pledge that men and women service members made to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 18:45 Photo ID: 6513176 VIRIN: 210205-F-TM985-1047 Resolution: 7409x4940 Size: 3.64 MB Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VAFB's non-space related career field USSF Transfer Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.